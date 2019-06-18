Employees of 21 entities come together in unique initiative to dig 150 wells

Dubai: Employees of 21 entities across the UAE have pledged to dig 150 wells in 34 countries under the Well of Hope campaign, which will provide clean water to over one million people.

The 21 entities had competed in a 20-day humanitarian competition, the first of its kind in the region, launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, when he urged public and private sector employees across the country to pump the largest amounts of water through a mobile virtual pumping device during Ramadan to be donated to people in need.

The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai (AMAF) took the lead by establishing the Well of Hope endowment to provide clean water to over 600,000 beneficiaries annually and implement sustainable water supply projects in drought-affected communities across the world.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said the humanitarian campaign embodies the vision of Shaikh Mohammed to create hope and promote the values of giving and solidarity through providing clean water, the essence of life, to disadvantaged communities.

It also reflects the UAE’s commitment to preserving human dignity, lending a helping hand and enhancing the quality of life across the world.

“The initiative carries on the UAE’s pioneering journey of humanitarian work and consolidates the country’s growing contributions aimed to instil the pillars of stability, growth and optimism for a better tomorrow,” Al Gergawi said.

He noted that the immediate response of institutions and entities to the humanitarian competition “reflects their commitment to corporate social responsibility to help people wherever they are, regardless of ethnicity, race or religion.”

He said that the initiative’s outstanding results accomplished in less than a month drives entities, including Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to continue adopting innovation in shaping the future of humanitarian work that will benefit the largest segment of people and communities.

The main contributors

Dubai Police and Abu Dhabi Media achieved record employee participation, with each entity contributing over 19,000 litres. Employees of DP World and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority pumped over 17,000 litres each, while Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Media Incorporated contributed over 15,000 litres to the Well of Hope.

Dubai Police also pledged to dig 25 wells in Africa, build five water networks in Mauritania and Kenya, and distribute water in collaboration with charitable organisations.

Meanwhile, Roads Transport Authority announced digging 10 wells in 10 countries: Indonesia, Kosovo, Senegal, Niger, Nepal, Ghana, Tanzania, Ethiopia, India and Mali. Dubai Municipality will dig six wells in six countries, Etihad Airways 30 wells in three countries in Africa and DHA 50 wells in Bangladesh and Tajikistan in support of the initiative.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announced digging of 20 wells in seven countries.

Projects launched as part of the Well of Hope competition have already started benefitting people in several developing countries. Tajikistan, in Central Asia, was the first to receive wells to supply clean water to its people.