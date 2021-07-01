Video Credit: Supplied

It’s not just the UAE weather and the football that’s got everyone breaking out into a sweat - there’s building excitement as one of the city’s most eagerly anticipated events prepares to kick off.

Yes, Dubai Summer Surprises is back with a platter of scorching deals and promotions. Not only that, but the emirate will look even more spectacular than usual as thousands of flags, decorations and gorgeous lighting displays cover one end of town to the other.

Image Credit: Supplied

This will be the 24th edition of the much-loved annual celebration and it’s set to run for ten weeks from July 1 to September 4.

So, as shopaholics dust off their credit cards and get ready to splurge, here are just some of the highlights to look out for across the city.

Life’s about to get fun!

The bonkers DSS 12-hours sale and SHARE Millionaire

Date: to be announced

Image Credit: Supplied

It’s enough to make any shopper go weak at the knees – an incredible 12-hour sale with discounts up to a whopping 90 per cent off. Get ready for the shopping madness from 10am to 10pm right across Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, City Centre Al Barsha, and City Centre Al Shindagha. To add to the craziness, DSS shoppers will be able to enter a lucky draw for the chance to win 1 million SHARE points and become the 12-Hour Sale SHARE Millionaire. Majid Al Futtaim SHARE rewards members who have scanned receipts for a minimum of Dh300 single or cumulative in the SHARE app will be automatically entered into the draw. The lucky winner will be announced on July 4.

Take the kids to Tom and Jerry Cheese Town at Ibn Battuta Mall

Dates: July 1-July 30

A brand-new event for Dubai, this DSS will welcome the Tom and Jerry Cheese Town Experience which kids (and big kids) are sure to love. Taking place at Ibn Battuta Mall, visitors will get the chance to immerse themselves in the world of the legendary animated chasing duo Tom & Jerry – including a special meet and greet. From fun games, live musical concerts of favourite cartoon episodes, to getting to see the evolution of Tom & Jerry with original artwork, sculptures and animations throughout the decades, mall visitors of all ages will be captivated by this one-of-a-kind journey.

Indulge in a luxury break with the first-ever DSS hotel flash sale

Dates: July 1, 10am-July 2, 10am

Love hotels? Then don’t miss the first-ever 24-Hour Flash Sale – Hotel Edition! There will be a range of brilliant offers for luxury getaways with plenty of freebies thrown in.

At the gorgeous Aloft Dubai Creek there’s fun stuff for the whole family worth Dh425 – including breakfast for two adults, two Magic Planet tickets for two kids, and a Dh75 voucher per adult for spa treatments at Dreamworks Spa.

Meanwhile, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates has 30 per cent off on deluxe rooms and above and a 20 per cent discount at restaurants. And over at the Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, kids stay and eat for free with the special family package.

Plus, Hilton Garden Inn Mall of the Emirates offers 20 per cent off on rooms with up to 25 per cent discount on dining at the hotel as well as 50 per cent off on Ski Dubai tickets.

If you missed out on the fun last year, now’s your chance!

Win top prizes with Spin the Wheel at Nakheel Mall

Dates: July 1-September 4

Image Credit: Supplied

The stunning new Nakheel Mall on the Palm Jumeirah is running a fabulous in-mall event where visitors who spend Dh200 will get a spin of a giant wheel to win prizes such as passes to The View at The Palm, a staycation at the five-star St Regis hotel, top retail vouchers, and much more. There will also be live musicians and performance artists playing in the mall throughout DSS and plenty of Instagram-ready set-ups ready for the perfect post.

Celebrate 25 years of laughs with the Laughter Factory

Dates: July 1, Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights; and July 2, Grand Millennium, Business Bay

Let’s face it, we could all do with some light relief. That’s why it’s the perfect time to help Dubai’s legendary comedy club, the Laughter Factory celebrate its 25th anniversary. As a unique and rare treat, the venue is bringing the 2015 winner of the highly acclaimed US Bob Hope Comedy Award Mike Marino to the city for a special series of shows. Another US comedy maestro Cory Michaelis returns to Dubai by popular demand – also on the bill is Mike Rice, one of the most popular Irish comics in the US today.

See superstar singer Faia Younan – back by demand

Date: July 8

After the amazing success of her last concert in Dubai, Syrian songstress Faia Younan will be back to entertain fans old and new at Dubai Opera performing songs honouring love and peace. The talented star entered the Guinness World Records by being the first artist in the Middle East and North Africa to get her debut song successfully crowdfunded – before becoming a huge star. During the anticipated concert she will sing many of her famous hits such as Baynatna Fi Bahr, Fi al Tariki Ilaik, Ya Laytahou Yaalam, Ya Qatily, Ghanni – and other beautiful songs that her fans love.

Enjoy dining delights in the Big Eid Eat and win Dh20,000 worth of prizes

Dates: July 20-24

Image Credit: Supplied

As we observe Eid Al Adha, also known as Big Eid, mid-way through DSS, there’s great news for foodies as Dubai bursts at the seams with five days of amazing dining experiences and events across the city. This festive period includes special Eid brunches and menus to chef’s tables and masterclasses. It is the perfect chance to sample the city’s incredible dining experiences and restaurants with your friends and family. You’ll also have the chance to win as you dine. Share your dining experience, tag @dsssocial and participating restaurant using #BigEidEat and #MyDss to be in with a chance to win up to Dh20,000 worth of shopping vouchers.

Get the codes for hot summer deals at The Beach JBR

Dates: July 1-September 4

Life is set to be even better at everyone’s favourite hangout The Beach opposite JBR this summer. Make the most of the funky coastal cafes and cool shops with a range of amazing promotions and fabulous discounts all unlocked by QR codes. Scan, redeem, enjoy.

Meet The Smurfs and Hotel Transylvania at City Walk

Dates: July 1-17 – The Smurfs; July 29-August 28 – Hotel Transylvania

Image Credit: Supplied

DSS is bringing excitement to City Walk by letting youngsters meet their favourite blue funsters The Smurfs and the mischievous monsters of Hotel Transylvania. There will be loads of kids’ activities and workshops as part of The Smurfs and Hotel Transylvania experience – don’t forget the movie Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is scheduled for cinemas this July and can be seen at Roxy Cinema, City Walk.

Summer Restaurant Week presents special menus at great value for all family

Dates: August 11-21

Experience the city’s best restaurants with family and friends during DSS' inaugural Summer Restaurant Week. For 11 days, enjoy special summer menus for breakfast, two-course lunches or three-course dinners at set prices, plus children's menus from Dh25 all across the city as part of this new addition to the annual Dubai food events calendar.

Kick back in a luxury hotel with amazing deals

Dates: throughout summer

Dubai’s luxurious hotels are getting in on the DSS fun with a raft of deals to entice visitors to check in with extra perks. For example, book this summer in Armani Hotel Dubai and get free access to Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, the VR Park, and Burj Khalifa At The Top – Sky Level 148. The stunning Waldorf Astoria on the Palm is offering a Family Time package complete with daily breakfast and has late checkout at 2pm, while kids up to 16 will be dining for free. Meanwhile, the Address Dubai Mall has an offer where you can book two rooms and get a second room for 50 per cent off, plus one attraction ticket per person per stay.