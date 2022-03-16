Dubai: As much as 4.6 tonnes of e-waste was collected by around 20,000 students from 45 Dubai public schools last month, Dubai Municipality has said.
The collection drive was held as part of an awareness campaign conducted by the civic body. It was held in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, the sponsoring company, yesforcircle, and teachers.
Dubai Municipality launched the e-waste collection competition, which aims to raise the level of awareness and sustainable environmental behaviour among students, teaching staff and parents.
The move is part of the municipality’s keenness to establish a culture of environmental sustainability, through initiatives and campaigns, programmes and competitions aimed at educating all segments of society in the emirate, it added.
Ongoing competition
The E-Waste Collection competition is an awareness workshop to motivate and encourage students to collect and segregate waste from the source and achieve maximum benefit from it.
The participating schools were provided with a special container for collecting e-waste, which will be emptied once it is full, in cooperation with the coordinators from the faculty. The e-waste items collected were recycled in cooperation with the private sector. The competition will continue until the end of the current semester.
Awareness visits
A number of awareness visits to schools were organised in coordination with the strategic partners. E-waste awareness designs will also be prepared and distributed to all educational institutions, with the aim of ensuring that awareness messages reach the largest number of beneficiaries and promoting the achievement of the objectives of the competition.