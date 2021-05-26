The Park is home to around 3,000 animals, including 78 species of mammals. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Municipality announced that the Dubai Safari Park, one of Dubai’s leading leisure destinations, will close its doors for the season ending May 31.

The closure will allow the Park to protect its animals from any health risks due to the high summer temperatures and upgrade its facilities. Visitors will be welcomed back for the new season in September 2021.

With the mercury set to rise in the next few months, the temporary closure of the facility is primarily aimed at preventing the summer heat from affecting the health of animals, as part of the Park’s animal welfare practices. During this period, climate-controlled enclosures in the park will allow animals to live in comfortable environments close to their natural habitats. The suspension of the park’s activities will also enable it to upgrade facilities and services and conduct maintenance work to enhance the animals’ living areas.

Events before closing

Ahmad Al Zarouni, Director, Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality said visitors will be able to enjoy various entertainment activities and live musical shows before the seasonal closing. The current season saw a remarkable visitor turnout in Dubai Safari Park, he noted. Strict precautionary and preventive measures applied across the park ensured a safe environment for visitors.

Al Zarouni further said the Park is home to around 3,000 animals, including 78 species of mammals — 10 different carnivores and 17 primates, 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds as well as amphibians and invertebrates. These include rare animals like Komodo dragon, spiral-horned antelope, Arabian Oryx, coloured African wild dog, gorilla, gibbon, bongo, and lemur.

Eco-friendly transport

The Park has been designed to ensure visitors can move around easily whether on foot or by using eco-friendly transport means available inside the park, such as buses, trams or electrical powered cars. The Park also offers a wide range of facilities designed to provide a high-quality visitor experience.