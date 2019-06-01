Under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Municipality today announced the completion of a project to revive the traditional markets of Deira and preserve its distinctive architecture. Image Credit: Dubai Municipality

Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Saturday announced the completion of a project to revive the traditional markets of Deira and preserve its distinctive architecture.

The project follows the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The project had the aim of revitalising the Deira’s traditional markets and reinforcing its role as a major cultural and tourism attraction in the emirate. While preserving the unique character and historical importance of Dubai’s traditional markets, the project also adds several creative touches to the surrounding modern buildings to enhance the area’s historical ambience and ensure overall design integration with the traditional architecture of the markets.

The project aimed to preserve more than 220 historical buildings by renovating their facades and restoring their historical and architectural uniqueness. The project also sought to enhance the urban spaces surrounding these buildings by modifying traffic routes to highlight the distinct character of the historic area. It also aimed to enhance the area’s visual charm by creatively modifying the facades of the surrounding modern buildings to harmonise with the traditional character of the area.

The oldest commercial complex in Dubai was restored and rehabilitated following specialised studies focused on restoring the architectural authenticity of the markets. The shops were renovated according to the general requirements of the commercial area. As part of ensuring its sustainability, traditional materials like coral stone, gypsum, palm branches and wood were used in the restoration project.

Dawood Al Hajiri, Director-General, Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai has witnessed significant leaps in its development over the past few decades and has become a global trading and business hub in a short period of time. The retail sector in the region is supported by a range of modern markets that are among the most prominent in the world and attract some of the world’s prestigious international brands. However, this drive for modernity has not diminished the importance of traditional markets, which have been at the heart of the city’s commercial and economic life.”

He added: “We received clear directives from Shaikh Mohammad to give special attention to these traditional markets and restore the prestige they enjoyed over the decades, which gave them an important place in the emirate’s history.”