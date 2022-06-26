Dubai: A Dubai Press Club (DPC) delegation led by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, held a series of engagements in Cairo aimed at deepening ties with Egyptian media.

Part of Dubai Media Council and Dubai Press Club’s efforts to forge a strong network of relationships with media communities across the Arab world, the visit saw the delegation holding meetings with leaders of prominent Egyptian media institutions. The meetings explored new ways for Dubai Media Council and Dubai Press Club to exchange knowledge and experiences with Egyptian institutions and media organisations, and work more closely with each other to develop the Arab media industry and harness young talent in the sector.

Mona Al Marri met with Karam Gabr, Head of Egypt’s Supreme Council for the Regulation of Media, and AbdulSadek Al Shurbagi, Chairman of the country’s National Press Authority. During the meetings, she expressed her appreciation for the efforts of the two Egyptian institutions to catalyse industry development and discussed new ways to create productive media networks that can spur the development of industry ecosystems in the region. Al Marri highlighted the strong bonds that Dubai Media Council and Dubai Press Club have built with the Egyptian media fraternity.

AbdulSadek Al Shurbagi said the deep ties between the media communities of the two countries reflect their strong historic relationship. He stressed the National Press Authority’s keenness to further strengthen cooperation with the Dubai Media Council and Dubai Press Club.

The delegation also met a number of prominent editors-in-chief, senior executives of leading Egyptian TV networks and media organisations as well as renowned TV anchors.

The President of the Dubai Press Club said one of the key aims of the visit was to introduce the objectives, categories and criteria of the first edition of the Arab Media Award (AMA), which was launched following the restructuring of DPC’s highly successful Arab Journalism Award (AJA). Building on the AJA’s achievements over the last two decades, the Arab Media Award features several new categories that offer the region’s media community new opportunities to showcase their accomplishments. Going beyond the AJA’s focus on the journalism sector, the Arab Media Award seeks to unearth and recognise talent, creativity and excellence in a wider range of media sectors.

Inviting Egyptian media professionals and institutions to participate in the Arab Media Award, she noted that the previous version of the award programme has featured significant Egyptian participation. Several exceptional journalistic achievements from Egypt have been recognised by the award over the last 20 years, she added.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said over the years, DPC has created a robust network of relationships in the Arab media industry that has helped catalyse the development of the sector in the region. The new Arab Media Award provides a strong impetus for not only creating a more integrated and connected regional industry but also advancing excellence and professionalism in the industry, she added.