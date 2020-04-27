Dubai Police have pointed out that begging is a form of swindling. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: With the start of Ramadan, Dubai Police are reminding the public not to give to beggars, some of whom allegedly prey on people’s goodwill during the Holy Month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Colonel Ali Salem, Director of the Infiltrators Department at Dubai Police, said that begging is illegal in the UAE and that people use it to get easy money, especially during these exceptional times.

“Dubai Police put a security plan in place to fight beggars in cooperation with other concerned departments,” he said. “More patrols will be in specific areas and people can report them by calling 901 or through our smart channels,” he added.

Colonel Salem said begging could be related to other crimes like robbery and taking advantage of children and people of determination or patients who become victims by sympathising for them.

He suggested that the best way to support good causes was to contribute through authorised channels.