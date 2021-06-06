Dubai: Dubai Police are calling upon members of the community to help identify the body of a man in the picture.
The man, who was found dead in Dubai Creek, was in his 20s and was found wearing an orange sports T-shirt and black trousers. The deceased had no identification documents on him.
The body was transferred to the Dubai Police’s Forensic Science and Criminology Department, and was immediately examined for the cause of death.
Police have not received any missing persons’ report since the discovery of the body.
Dubai Police urged the public to come forward with any information that they have about the deceased man to the Port Police Station, and to call the number 901 to provide the necessary information.