Dubai: A four-year-old boy, who had gone missing, was reunited with his parents as Dubai Police found him after 40 minutes, an official said on Tuesday.
According to Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Tourism Policing at Dubai Police, said that the boy’s parents alerted Dubai Police after their son went missing in the Umm Suqiem area.
“The boy was playing with his scooter while his parents were ordering dinner. They informed the security guards but they were in panic as it was getting late and they were close to the beach,” said Col Al Ketbi.
Moved away
The guards told Dubai Police who alerted all patrols and officers and found the boy after 40 minutes. “The boy kept playing with the scooter and found three kilometres away from his parents’ location. He was scared, crying and feeling hungry and thirsty.”
Col Al Ketbi said that officers reunited the boy with his parents who thanked Dubai Police for the quick response. He urged parents to monitor their children and not to leave them unattended at public places.