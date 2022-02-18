Dubai: The Dubai Police organised a special course for its Raids and Special Mission teams to respond to emergencies and incidents rapidly and effectively.
In his speech marking the course’s graduation ceremony, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department for Protective Security and Emergency praised the leadership of the Dubai Police General Command. He said the command headed by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, gives the force’s specialised teams a special priority in terms of organising courses, providing top qualifications and preparing them scientifically, physically and psychologically to be able to respond to emergencies swiftly and effectively.
Keeping the Police Force in top form
Major Gen. Al Ghaithi explained that Dubai Police had always adopted a proactive approach while training and qualifying its personnel to ensure that their readiness and skills are at their best at all times.
Colonel Obaid Mubarak bin Yaroof, Director of the Department of VIP Security and Protection, explained that 18 officers from various specialised departments in Dubai Police joined the course and were trained to respond effectively and swiftly. He added that the participants learnt how to work under pressure of tear gas with or without masks, and were also familiarised with the process of disembarkation using special equipment provided by the General Department of Transport and Rescue.
Prepared for emergencies
The course was organised by the Department of VIP Security and Protection in General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, in cooperation with the General Department of Transport and Rescue, in Wadi Al Shabak, an affiliated training area of the Presidential Guard Command, and took place in the presence of Colonel Juma Ahmad Butti Al Falasi, Director the General Department of Transport and Rescue; Colonel Nasser Sibba, Commander of the Presidential Guard, and other senior officers.