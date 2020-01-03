Dubai Police Academy have a series of events in run up to graduation Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An array of pre-event activities, organised by the Dubai Police Academy ahead of the graduation ceremony of higher education students and the 27th batch of cadets, began on Thursday at several locations across the emirate. The activities include a series of police shows, formations and bands, as well as a group of recreational and educational events that highlight the role of Dubai Police General Command in contributing to the happiness of the society and enhancing its security and safety. The activities will continue until January 9.

Pre-event activities include luxury cars, bands, police dogs, bicycles, and horses, and feature a military parade by nominated students and students of Dubai Police Protection Schools. Thursday’s activities and performances were held at Global Village, Al Seef district and Hatta. Saturday’s activities will take place in La Mer and JBR.

Brigadier Dr. Ghaith Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, said, “We look forward to providing the maximum support to all activities and initiatives that support the academic achievements of police staff. As you all know, excellent qualifications of our police staff reflect positively on our country as well as the comfort levels, happiness and safety of our people. We strive to gain our people’s confidence.