Expatriates gathered at the Indian Club in Dubai to celebrate the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Indians in Dubai spelt out their wishlist for the new government as they welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term in office on Thursday evening.

Around 100 community members watched the live broadcast of the swearing-in-ceremony of Modi and his Cabinet ministers in New Delhi through a giant screen arranged at the India Club in Dubai.

Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul, former Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee Vasu Shroff, other prominent members of the Indian community and members of the Indian People’s Forum (IPF), the overseas offshoot of Modi’s party Bharatiya Janata Party, attended the event, which was organised by the Indian Consulate and the India Club.

Indian expatriates watch live broadcast of PM Narendra Modi’s swearing in ceremony at the India Club in Dubai:

Wearing saffron clothes — the colour of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — and waving Indian flags, dozens of people applauded and cheered Modi and his ministers as they took oath.

Steel industrialist and former chairman of India Club Sidharth Balachandran hoped that Modi’s government would continue to work on the initiatives launched earlier based on what has been learnt over the past five years.

“This will be the time for him to show what they have learnt and continue the work on the initiatives that were launched,” he said. “I think consistency is the key. I hope the Rupee is taken care of, more so, in terms of strength. When the rupee gains strength, it is a signal of the economy strengthening.”

Divyata Rajaram, a Dubai-based author, said she was happy and hopeful for the coming days especially as the country needed mature and seasoned politicians.

“Some of the main issues for me are the issues regarding defence, the security of the county. I think the country is safe in Modi’s hands,” she said. “Internationally, the prestige of Indians has been at an all time high mainly due to Modiji’s international diplomatic efforts. I would want him to give reassurance to every citizen of India that he is actually Sabka-Saath Sabka-Vikas (With everyone for everyone’s development). We have seen it. But I would like others who may not be believing in that to also experience that he truly means what he says and it is not just for the election campaign that he has said that.”

Senthamil Selvan, was among a group of construction workers working at the Indian High School next door.

Speaking on behalf of the entire group, Selvan said: “People in Tamil Nadu didn’t vote for BJP because of central government’s projects like Neyveli Lignite Corporation. All of us here had to leave our place to come to Dubai to work because of that project. We don’t want such industries that will harm the people. We need other people-friendly and environment-friendly projects that will give employment to our youth and for us in the state, we need drinking water primarily.”

Adnoc Abu Dhabi lit up in tricolours to mark Modi’s swearing in ceremony:

Sunil Kumar, a librarian from Himachal Pradesh said he was very happy that Modi has come back to power.

“I hope he will work for the poor people in our villages, not just for the people in cities. Kids in our village have to cross the Vyas river and walk a lot to reach their school. So I hope the new government will build more schools nearby. Modi had promised Himachal Regiment status to our state. I hope he will do it.”

Shabbir Master from Gujarat who owns a pharmaceutical company, said he was happy that most ministers in Modi’s first cabinet performed well.

“But there were some faces who caused some concerns to us in the Muslim community. So I hope Modi will not allow a situation of polarisation in the name of religion and will continue to work for the progress of the country. I also hope that he will bring more welfare schemes for the NRIs (non resident Indians), especially for the rehabilitation of the workers who are returning home forever.”

Speaking to Gulf News, Indian Consul General Vipul said: “We are very happy today that the oath-taking has been done. This is the culmination of the long electoral process which has been very successful. It highlights the strength of Indian democracy and therefore a lot of people have gathered to see the oath-taking ceremony and for celebrating Indian democracy.