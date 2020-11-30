Image Credit: Shutterstock

Highlights DSES members demonstrate 90 per cent compliance to new Health and Safety criteria even as awards and related processes see significant shift towards digital

Dubai Economy honoured the 46 winners of the 2019 assessment cycle of the Business Excellence Awards at a virtual ceremony held today under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The ceremony was held online in view of the precautionary guidelines against Covid-19.

The annual Business Excellence Awards include the Dubai Quality Award (DQA), Dubai Human Development Award (DHDA) and the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES).

Congratulating the winners, His Excellency Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy, said: “Dubai Economy is indeed proud to honour the 2020 winners of the Business Excellence Awards. This ceremony is also a reaffirmation of our commitment to continue the excellence journey in Dubai past all barriers, and realise the vision of the UAE to be among the best countries in the world.

"I take this opportunity to express our gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his benevolent patronage extended to this ceremony and continued support for the excellence initiatives of Dubai Economy. Together we will continue to win.”

Al Qamzi said that the 2019 cycle of the Awards has seen a 3-5 per cent increase in applicants over the previous year, which indicates the level of consolidation the concepts of quality and excellence have reached as an incentive for businesses to grow and achieve sustainability.

“The 2020 Awards had its share of novelties too. All assessments relating to the Awards were done digitally to facilitate processes, and introduce tools for benchmarking, best practices, learning and development and community engagement,” Al Qamzi added. “The year 2020 has seen the Business Excellence Department moving to online workshops and webinars in line with the Smart city vision of Dubai. We have conducted 10 online events already, with over 1,000 delegates worldwide in attendance,” Al Qamzi said.