The Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President for Corporate Services, , Bernard Creed, SVP – Finance and Zayed Al Shebli, VP - Loss Prevention and Corporate Security. COURTESY DDF Image Credit:

Dubai: Indian expat Louis Martis became the latest US$1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millionaire draw held at the Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old father of two originally from Bangalore, won series 316 with his lucky ticket number 0666.

“Ten per cent will go to charity while the rest will be saved for my childrens’ education and some investments,” said Martis, who has lived in Abu Dhabi for the last 25 years where he runs his own software company.

“This is the best news I ever received in my life,” he added of his win. “I knew my luck would come one day and I happy that it finally came true.”

Meanwhile, 47-year-old New Zealander James Atem won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport in Series no.1735 of the Finest Surprise Draw with ticket number 0215. The first time ticket buyer bought his winning ticket on the way back to Australia after having got married in Sudan.

Atem, who has worked in a mining company in Australia for the past decade said he couldn’t believe his luck.

“I didn’t get the US$1 million but to win with my first ever ticket is unbelievable.”