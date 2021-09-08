Dubai: The latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire Series draw produced not one but two millionaires! Australian expatriate Reza Dole, 45, living in Dubai, won $1 million (Dh3.67 million) at the Millennium Millionaire Series 368, with ticket number 4548, which he had purchased online on August 28. He was joined by Tariq A., a 45-year-old Saudi Arabian national based in Manama, Bahrain, who also won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 367 with ticket number 3279, which he had purchased online on August 17.
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion since 2018, Dole has been a resident of Dubai for 12 years. He works as an investment banker.
Dole is a second-time winner with Dubai Duty Free as he had previously won a Bentley Continental GT (Camel Linen) car, with a Finest Surprise ticket number 1580 in Series 1730 in 2019. He was understandably delighted to receive yet another call from Dubai Duty Free, informing him that he had also won $1 million this time.
“I never thought that this day would come! Having won a car in 2019 I’m humbled by this other opportunity, this time $1 million. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!” he said.
When asked about his initial plan, he said: “Like when I sold the car that I won, this money will certainly go along away, including my children’s education and some charity work.”
Dole is the eighth Australian national to have won in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it started in 1999.
There were three others who won luxury vehicles as Dubai Duty Free conducted the latest draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion today at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport