Kerala baby whose father works in the UAE is the new million dollar winner of DDF

New million dollar winner announced for DDF Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An 11-month-old baby from Kerala, India, is the new multi-millionaire of UAE.

Meet baby Mohamed Salah who will turn a year old on February 13. His father Ramees Rahman, 31, who works as an accountant for a private company in Abu Dhabi said, he bought the winning ticket online last month.

“I bought the ticket in my son’s name. He is very lucky. This is a massive win. I am yet to decide what to do with the money,” said Rahman who preferred not to disclose a picture of his son.

A resident of Abu Dhabi for over six years, Rahman, said he has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotions for a year now. His winning ticket no. 1319 was bought in the series 323.

“I am positive there is a bright future for my son. His life is starting out on a very positive note. I feel blessed and thank the stars for this delightful moment in our lives,” said baby Salah’s father.

Other DDF winners were Shaghayegh Attarzadeh, 33, an Iranian expat from Dubai who won a Mercedes Benz S560 (Magnetite Black Metallic) in Series 1745. Her winning ticket number is 0773.

She is an entrepreneur who runs a family business with her brother. Attarzadeh said she regularly buys a ticket to Dubai Duty Free’s promotions whenever she travels and was very thankful for her win.

Motorbike winners

Dubai-based Filipino national, Gloria Malacaste, 30, won a Moto Guzzi Audace motorbike (Nero Travolgente) in Series 397 with ticket number 0253.

Malacaste purchased two tickets online for Series 397, along with a friend, during the Dubai Duty Free anniversary period. Her winning number is her birth month and date, March 25, and could not believe that she actually won!

Canadian national Timothy Reducha, based in Riyadh, said he won a Moto Guzzi V8S TT motorbike (Giallo Sahara) in Series 398 with ticket number 0786.