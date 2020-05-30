The move is expected to enable hospitals to care for other patients, conduct surgeries

Doctors at a Dubai hospital [File image used for illustrative purposes] Image Credit: Courtesy: DHA

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced it going to evacuate COVID-19 patients from its hospitals to some private ones in order to resume normal operations across DHA hospitals, Al Bayan reported.

The move will allow DHA hospitals to receive patients across various specialties in addition to conducting surgeries.

Some major hospitals have already stared the evacuation, in line with Dubai's plan to resume work across all economic and commercial activities.

Most of DHA hospitals are expected to be able to receive patients in the coming days, according to Al Bayan.

Well-informed sources in the private sector hospitals stated that the COVID-19 patients evacuation was carried out after DHA agreed with a number of private hospitals to accommodate patients.

The sources said that the treatment of COVID-19 patients in government hospitals over the past few months has caused patients to stop visiting these hospitals, which stood as an obstacle to follow-up on their health conditions.

They also said that patients suffering from serious complications, and need close follow-up and medical care, will be transferred to private hospitals. As for the patients whose conditions require quarantine, will be transferred to field hospitals or buildings designated for that.