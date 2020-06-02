Picture for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Dubai Customs has teamed up with e-learning platform Go Learn to provide 50 specialised training courses to develop employees’ skills during the coronavirus pandemic in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The launch of the online platform took place on Microsoft Teams with the attendance of Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Acting Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs and Dr. Hatim Ali, regional director of the UNODC office.

With this, Dubai Customs employees will have access to 50 training courses for three months in customs intelligence, risk management, drug control and organised crime, and terrorism control.