Did you see the solar eclipse? Sheikh Hamdan captured it on video

Solar eclipse as captured by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council Image Credit: Instagram/ @faz3

What you need to know: Shaikh Hamdan shared a 22 second clip that showed the moon and the sun rising together.

Did you see the solar eclipse today? Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council managed to capture the astronomical event on video, and the footage is stunning.

Across Asia, people gathered to witness an annular solar eclipse, which is also known as a "ring of fire". UAE residents were excited as the rare occurrence was visible from the UAE for the first time since 1847.

Using his official Instagram handle @faz3, the Crown Prince shared a 22-second clip that showed the moon and the sun rising together. Eventually, the moon covered the centre of the Sun, leaving a thin ring of light around it, giving the illusion of a ring.

Shaikh Hamdan also shared a picture post the event, which showed the moon covering the sun at different angles. He captioned the picture post: “Rare Annular solar eclipse was seen today in #UAE Last occurred 172 years ago in the #UAE and the next one will happen in 83 years!!”

His video was liked more than 240,000 times.

Instagram users commented on his post and found the video “spectacular”.

Instagram user @sonnmanna posted: “Thanks a zillion for this video, I could not see it live but you made it possible through your kindness…”

@peaparis posted: Gorgeous Shaikh Hamdan! Thanks for sharing”