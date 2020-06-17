Public can check rulings issued since 2010 on website and smart application

The facade of the Dubai Court. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Courts is the first in the region to publish judicial rulings with 300,000 on their website and smart application, an official has said.

Judge Mohammed Al Suboosi, Chief Justice of Dubai Commercial Court, said that Dubai Courts is among a list of the world’s top ten courts and the first in the region to publish online full judicial rulings with reasons behind the verdicts in Arabic and English.

“The initiative aims to enhance the transparency and integrity of the judiciary system in Dubai,” Al Suboosi said. “Dubai Courts is a world leader pioneering to achieve its mission of achieving effective justice characterised by accuracy, speed and providing judicial services, accessible to everyone,” he added.

According to Dubai Courts, around 300,000 rulings - issued since 2010 for all court types like commercial, civil, real estate and labour cases, within the three degrees of litigation [First Instance, Appeal and Supreme Court] - were published in detail on the court’s website and smart application.

“The Commercial Court represents the UAE in the enforcement of commercial contracts in the World Bank report issued annually on the ease of doing business activities, including the enforcement of contracts,” Al Suboosi added.

“Dubai Courts have a target to be among the top three centres of global competitiveness.”

Judge Al Suboosi, said that Dubai Courts has improved the availability of judgments online across the years to include case number, registration date, judgment date and duration of the case.

“This will enhance the transparency especially for investors inside and outside the country,” he added.

Judgments issued before 2010 are available to subscribers of Dubai Courts programmes.

The website provides a user-friendly interface that allows for keyword-based search by providing legal terminology that facilitates the search.

“The user interface and search option are available in both Arabic and English to enhance Dubai Court transparency to share information as well as to increase the awareness of judicial judgments and confidence in the judicial system,” said Al Suboosi.