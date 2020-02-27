A two digit plate Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 90 fancy plates of two, three, four and five digits in its forthcoming 104th Open Auction.

Plates on offer bear code (C-E-H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W and Z). Registration of bidders starts on Sunday, March 8 and bidding kicks off at 4.30pm on Saturday March 14 at Al Habtoor City in Dubai.

“Through offering distinctive licensing plates at open or online auctions, RTA is seeking to provide a transparent platform that avails fair opportunities to all bidders. Such plates are appealing to passionate clients seeking numbers that symbolise important events in their lives,” said Jamal Al Sadah, Director of Vehicle Licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA.

“These auctions are also of great importance to RTA as they serve the needs of a wide range of customers. RTA tends to hold auctions according to market needs with the objective of maximising customers’ satisfaction and happiness with RTA services. Such auctions are marked by intense and positive competition between passionate bidders,” he continued.