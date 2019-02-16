Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, director of the Federal Anti-Narcotic Department and vice-president of the council, said drug related deaths which had been on the rise for a decade fell by 10 per cent in 2017. “Last year the drop was 27 per cent. Our efforts are beginning to bear fruit as we have not only smashed regional drug networks but also rehabilitated addicts,” Al Suwaidi said on the sideline a campaign called Your Safety is Your Happiness aimed at creating awareness about the dangers of substance abuse.