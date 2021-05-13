Image Credit: Supplied

With Eid and an extra-long weekend, UAE residents can be excused for feeling rather festive today. With the ongoing pandemic making this a tough year for everyone, positive distractions are always welcome. This is what Dream Island, a prize-winning online platform, promises with a range of new games and promotions.

“2020 and 2021 have not been easy,” says a Dream Island spokesperson. “People are going through a lot because of the pandemic, especially financially.” When the team launched Dream Island towards the end of 2020, their purpose was to help people, spread joy and change lives, they add.

What’s new on the Island?

One of the ways in which the Dream Island team keeps users engaged is by frequent, ever-changing promotions that offer various perks. For May, the headline promo is the Sign-In Card Promotion. Users who purchase a sign-in card and login at least once a day for 15 consecutive days will receive Dh50 in bonus playing credit.

Another May-exclusive promotion applies to recharging your credit – the platform is offering an extra 20 per cent, which can be used to play any game on the platform.

New Dream Island users get their own unique benefits too, including 100 per cent rewards based on their spend.

Finally, any user who invites a friend, acquaintance, colleague or family member to the platform gets a 20 per cent discount on participating in the big Lucky Day game. The first five newly registered users you’ve shared this campaign will get Dh5 credited to their playing account, while you’ll get Dh25 to spend free.

The story so far

With the platform now live for nearly six months, Dream Island users tend to play according to their familiarity and winning experiences with particular games – though they’re often eager to try others too, says the spokesperson. “For example, if one keeps winning on Hulm, they will definitely keep playing it frequently along with exploring other games.”

Dream Island users can play with various amounts of money – as little as Dh1 – and stand the chance to win up to Dh10 million.

The team running the platform believes in iterative progress, and is always working in the background to optimise the user experience further. “This is through enhancing the Dream Island platform, running customer satisfaction surveys and our great international customer service team, which is available at any time to assist users,” adds the spokesperson.

Naturally, user confidentiality and privacy are of paramount importance when it comes to operating any kind of platform where money is exchanged. “Dream Island offers a secure transaction process, with the steps for recharging credit and withdrawing money accessible to all users, explained on the platform as well as through our social media channels.”

While certain aspects of the experience and its massive potential pay-off may appear too good to be true for some sceptics, the Dream Island spokesperson has a different take: “I would say it is too good and it’s true! People need to play on the platform to believe it.”

Winner perspectives

Job Cliff, a Ugandan security guard based in Abu Dhabi, first heard about Dream Island through a Totok notification. After looking at the post, which explained how the platform can change lives, he decided to try it for himself.

After spending Dh5 in Hulm to play 5 Wa Khamiss, Cliff won Dh5,555 – exactly 1,111 times what he put in. “I was very, very surprised and happy. I couldn’t believe that I won. it was real, you know. I felt very, very happy.”

The timely prize helped Cliff invest some much-needed capital in a small business he owns in his home country.

He advises new players to not stick to one game, but try others to increase their chances of hitting a winning jackpot.

Abdulrahman, a 26-year-old Syrian, was also in dire need of cash when he tried Dream Island, although for different reasons. With two adopted children from his home country and a third on the way, Abdulrahman’s prize could not have come at a better time – he won Dh22,100 on a spend of Dh10. After a difficult year when the coronavirus wreaked emotional and financial havoc, “money came at a perfect moment – I really needed a push in these tough times,” he says.