Image Credit: Supplied

Modern Vet clinics are planned with pets and humans in mind; they are cozy, friendly, and very sniffable. They balance out their curated interior with a strong emphasis on technology and the latest in medical equipment. Their goal is to improve the veterinary team, pet and client experience in Dubai.

Image Credit: Supplied

Modern Vet has a plethora of services on offer and multiple departments including dermatology, dentistry, soft tissue, orthopaedics, homeopathy and alternative medicine (including acupuncture), physiotherapy, avian and exotics, and internal medicine. The practice also provides both urgent care and primary care, including regular pet vaccinations and pet consultations. Modern Vet remains the only veterinary practice with specialists in neurology, cardiology, soft tissue, and orthopaedics and houses a team of 27 veterinarians, the largest team of veterinarians and surgeons in the UAE with countless special interests.

Image Credit: Supplied

In May, the veterinary physiotherapist at Modern Vet accomplished the impossible and made it her mission to find a way for a completely paralysed cat to begin walking again. With the help of daily physiotherapy, electric muscle stimulation, acupuncture, range of motion exercises, laser therapy, and daily exercises, she regained full movement in her back legs and can now run - she has a long and happy life ahead of her.

Another breakthrough happened in June of this year: for the first time in Dubai, a challenging heart procedure, a patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) was successfully carried out by a team of five veterinary surgeons at the Modern Vet Hospital. Without the procedure the 8-month-old Pomeranian puppy would not have survived.

The team at Modern Vet have more than 275 years of combined expertise within the practice of veterinary medicine. Its culturally diverse team is a pretext for the 18 fluently spoken languages at the veterinary practice. Modern Vet is proud to have the most international team of veterinarians, nurses and support staff in the country.

To date, Modern Vet is the only emergency, 24-hour, multispecialty veterinary practice in the UAE treating all small animals including avian and exotics. Modern Vet Hospital and clinics are inclusive and open to all for veterinary services ranging from wellness check-ups to emergency care and specialist referrals. The newest clinic to be added to Modern Vet’s repertoire is situated right across from the dog park in Downtown Dubai, South Ridge Tower 6.