Thanks to EWINGS, managing operator of the GCC’s only weekly live draw, the popularity of Mahzooz is growing across the UAE and the world. Mahzooz means fortunate or lucky in Arabic, and it offers participants life-changing opportunities with millions of dirhams up for grabs every Saturday. And for those who are eligible, lucky just got luckier!

On a mission to give back to the community and to make dreams come true, Mahzooz has introduced a new promotion to increase participants’ chances to win. Beginning today, new entrants and those who have not purchased before are being given a unique opportunity to double their chances of winning Dh50 million.

For one week only, people who want to participate for the first time simply need to create a Mahzooz account, register their details and buy a bottle of water for Dh35 to get up to a purchase value of Dh350 back in credit. In doing so, they can dedicate the extra credit towards another purchase – increasing their chances of winning and changing their lives forever.

Try your luck

“Providing a unique platform where people can win incredible prizes and make their dreams come true has been our vision from the very beginning,” says Farid Samji, Co-CEO at Mahzooz. “We want to reach out to new audiences and provide hope and optimism. These are the reasons behind this special promotion, and we are excited to witness its positive impact unfold over the coming days.”

To get 100 per cent purchase value back in credit, eligible participants have until 8.29 pm on Saturday, January 30 to register and make their purchases. The offer applies only to new account holders and those who may have already registered their account but not yet made any purchases. These participants will receive the additional free credit within one week. Those who have previously purchased will not be eligible to enter this promotion.

“Playing our part in making people’s dreams happen will always be the driving force behind Mahzooz,” adds Samji. “In the past few months alone, thousands of people have won in our weekly draw. Anything is possible – and this promotion offers people the chance to discover this for themselves.”

How to participate

Entrants can participate in the Mahzooz weekly draw by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing Al Emarat bottles of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

The weekly draw for Mahzooz is live streamed from the Mahzooz studio in the UAE every Saturday at 9pm UAE time and is hosted by Lebanese presenter and TV personality Wissam Braidy, and Indian model, presenter, and entrepreneur Aishwarya Ajit.