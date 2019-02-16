“I have lived in Dubai for more than 30 years and never asked anyone for any help despite my handicap. Initially, I worked as a cashier with a wholesale store and when I had enough money I started a textile business in partnership with my elder brother. But now I have been shunted out of the business that I nurtured for 25 years. I have exhausted everything I had in fighting the case and I can’t even foot my medical bills,” said Yousuf, who is pinning all hopes on the judiciary to get his life back on track.