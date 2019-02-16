Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian widower, who is a double amputee, is struggling to get back on his feet as he is out of business and cannot afford to get himself a new pair of prosthetics.
Sunil Lokram Israni, now known as Abdul Majeed Yousuf, who landed in Dubai in 1987, said he started a textile business in partnership with his elder brother in 1994. However, he claimed he now finds himself out of the Bur Dubai store he helped set up.
Preferring to be addressed by his new name after embracing Islam last month, Yousuf said he has been battling a court case for almost two years in an attempt to regain control over his business, but is penniless after exhausting all his resources in legal fees and his fight for survival.
A double amputee, Yousuf lost both his legs when he was 18 due to the spread of gangrene.
The 50-year-old got himself a pair of prosthetic limbs 10 years ago, but is wheelchair-bound now, as the prosthetics are in poor condition and need a replacement which he cannot afford.
Struggling to make ends meet, the widower who lost his wife to brain haemorrhage in 2012, said he is surviving on random acts of kindness by a few Good Samaritans.
While getting by is a daily struggle, his pressing need is paying for his medicines and buying a new pair of prosthetic limbs.
“I have lived in Dubai for more than 30 years and never asked anyone for any help despite my handicap. Initially, I worked as a cashier with a wholesale store and when I had enough money I started a textile business in partnership with my elder brother. But now I have been shunted out of the business that I nurtured for 25 years. I have exhausted everything I had in fighting the case and I can’t even foot my medical bills,” said Yousuf, who is pinning all hopes on the judiciary to get his life back on track.
With the judgement not due anytime soon, Yousuf said, “I have been struggling to cope up with the stress. My blood pressure is constantly high and I am also a diabetic. There are days when I go even without a single meal. But since I embraced Islam have found some peace. I thank Allah for guiding me through this difficult time and I also thank the people who buy me some food,” said Yousuf.
However, more than the food and shelter, Yousuf is worried about his dependence on others to move around.
“People are really helpful but I don’t want to be too much of a burden on others. If I get myself a fresh pair of prosthetic limbs I will be able to move around more freely without having to impose on others,” said Yousuf, appealing for help.
“I have been told the cheapest limbs I can get is for Dh30,000. I don’t have that kind of money and I can’t take a loan as I don’t have any income, ” said Yousuf, praying for a miracle.