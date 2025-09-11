Domino’s UAE rolls out Dh20, Dh30, and Dh40 pricing for a better pizza experience

Domino’s UAE is introducing a fresh, simplified pricing structure that delivers great value without compromising on quality. Now, customers across the UAE can enjoy their favourite pizzas with straightforward pricing: small for Dh20, medium for Dh30, and large for Dh40.

This new approach removes the complexity of menu pricing and unifies the experience across all Domino’s stores. It’s designed to make pizza ordering journey easier and more rewarding, whether you're ordering solo or sharing with a crowd.

“We believe that value shouldn’t come at the expense of quality,” said Abdulrahman Alkuwari, Domino’s Chief Operating Officer for GCC and Pakistan at Alamar Foods Company. “By simplifying our pricing, we’re making it easier for customers to enjoy our fresh, handcrafted pizzas with complete transparency, no surprises, no compromises.