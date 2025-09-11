Domino’s UAE rolls out Dh20, Dh30, and Dh40 pricing for a better pizza experience

With clear, unified pricing, Domino’s UAE delivers same great taste and quality
Domino’s UAE is introducing a fresh, simplified pricing structure that delivers great value without compromising on quality. Now, customers across the UAE can enjoy their favourite pizzas with straightforward pricing: small for Dh20, medium for Dh30, and large for Dh40.
This new approach removes the complexity of menu pricing and unifies the experience across all Domino’s stores. It’s designed to make pizza ordering journey easier and more rewarding, whether you're ordering solo or sharing with a crowd.
“We believe that value shouldn’t come at the expense of quality,” said Abdulrahman Alkuwari, Domino’s Chief Operating Officer for GCC and Pakistan at Alamar Foods Company. “By simplifying our pricing, we’re making it easier for customers to enjoy our fresh, handcrafted pizzas with complete transparency, no surprises, no compromises.
With more than 70 locations across the country, Domino’s has long been a go-to brand for quality, convenience, and consistency. The new pricing reinforces the brand’s mission to deliver exceptional pizza experiences that work for every appetite and budget.
Whether it’s a quick lunch, a casual get-together, or an easy dinner at home, the new pricing structure makes it easier than ever to choose Domino’s with confidence in both quality and value.
This pricing is applicable at all Domino’s stores across the UAE and online on the website and app.
