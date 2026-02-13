Do the UAE’s new legal reforms make wills mandatory?

Estate planning has long been treated as a future consideration rather than a present necessity. For many residents, succession planning was viewed as something to address later in life, often postponed amid professional commitments, family priorities, and the assumption that there would be sufficient time to formalise intentions.

Recent reforms to the UAE’s civil and personal status framework have significantly altered that landscape. Legislative updates affecting inheritance, guardianship, legal majority, and estates without heirs have introduced greater clarity but also greater consequence. Where intentions are not formally documented, statutory rules now apply with increasing precision. In other words, if your wishes are not legally recorded, the law will determine the outcome.

Transfer of assets to charitable endowment?

One of the biggest changes relates to what happens when someone dies without a registered will and no legal heirs to step forward. In such cases, assets are transferred into a government-supervised charitable endowment, following official procedures. From a legal perspective, this provides certainty and avoids long-term disputes.

From a personal perspective, this shows your intentions only carry legal weight if they are formally written down. Without a will, the distribution of assets follows set legal rules, which may not reflect what you would have wanted for your family.

A properly registered will places you in control by ensuring your assets go where you decide, rather than where default legal rules direct them.

Appointment of guardians

Another significant change is the reduction of the age of legal majority from 21 to 18. This aligns the UAE with many international systems and has a direct impact on inheritance planning.

Once a beneficiary turns 18, they are legally able to receive and manage inherited assets themselves. Guardianship ends at this point, and financial control transfers automatically.

For families, this creates both opportunity and responsibility. It allows for cleaner transitions, but also means planning matters more than ever. A will can set out how and when assets are handed over, provide safeguards, and ensure young adults are not left navigating complex financial decisions without guidance.

A clear push towards succession planning

Taken together, these reforms show the UAE is encouraging residents to plan their succession ahead.

This includes appointing guardians, naming executors, and setting out how assets should be distributed. When these decisions are made in advance, families are less likely to face disputes and delays at a time which is already stressful.

“These reforms aim to create certainty,” explains Muhammad Tariq, Managing Partner of Legal Inz. “But that certainty works best when people know how the rules apply to their own situation. Clear documents help make sure your wishes and what actually happens stay matched as your family grows and changes.”

How you can ensure peace of mind

The UAE continues to modernise its legal framework, offering greater transparency and protection for residents. However, individuals must take action to align their personal plans with the current law.

A professionally prepared will remains one of the most effective ways to protect your family, avoid uncertainty, and make sure your wishes are respected. If you have been putting it off, now is a good time to revisit the conversation. Getting the right advice today can save your loved ones significant stress tomorrow.

