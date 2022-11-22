Abu Dhabi: Child neglect is considered a punishable offence in the UAE, with guardians jailed or fined at least Dh5,000 for the act, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has warned.
In a statement on its social media platforms, the authority warned that child neglect can involve instances of leaving children unattended while under a guardian’s care.
“A child caregiver (Parents or custodians) shall be prohibited from neglecting or leaving a child unattended or without supervision, and shall not abandon his/her duty of guidance and direction when a child uses electronic devices or plays electronic games,” the ADJD said.
Penalties
In case of an offence, the violator can be sentenced to jail, or have to pay a fine of “no less than Dh5,000”.
The penalties are detailed in Articles 35 and 60 of the Federal law No 3 of 2016 regarding Child Rights, known otherwise as Wadeema Law.
The Law also lists other offences that can constitute child neglect, including abuse of any kind, as well as the failure to provide children with nutrition or basic education.