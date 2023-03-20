Abu Dhabi: A Dh500 fine will be slapped on motorists who fail to give way to pedestrians at designated pedestrian crossings, the Abu Dhabi Police has warned.
Six traffic black points will also be added to the drivers’ record for the violation.
The Police issued the warning as part of its campaign to reduce run-over accidents in the emirate, and also shared a video clip demonstrating the risks of failing to prioritise pedestrians. The clip shows three separate incidents in which vehicles collided into pedestrians or riders on the emirate’s roads. In each instance, the pedestrians or rider was crossing the road at a zebra crossing.
The Abu Dhabi Police has therefore urged motorists to give priority to people using designated crossings, and to reduce speeds ahead of these crossings.
Jaywalking fine
In recent weeks, the Police has been running a concerted campaign to ensure pedestrian safety on Abu Dhabi roads. Authorities have shared multiple videos of accidents, calling on pedestrians to avoid jaywalking, which is penalised with a Dh400 fine. Last week, the Police also shared a video of accidents that had occurred due to jaywalking.
Other measures
In addition to the campaign, a number of other measures have been rolled out to reduce run-over accidents, including the plugging of gaps in road median fencing, and the installation of AI-enabled radars to detect motorists who fail to give way to pedestrians at designated crossings.