Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) held a strategic retreat entitled “The Future of Healthcare 2019”. The two-day retreat, which took place in the presence of Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, sought to futureproof the Emirate’s healthcare strategy considering changing conditions. Featuring a series of meetings and discussions, the retreat aimed to ensure that the sector is well-equipped to handle potential future demands. Retreat participants included the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, National Health Insurance Company “Daman” and Mubadala, as well as representatives from government and private healthcare facilities, strategic partners from the sector, government agencies, information technology companies and academic institutions. The retreat aimed to provide foresight on the opportunities, challenges and needs of the healthcare sector, whilst ensuring that the necessary preparation and decisions are made accordingly. Simultaneously, DoH is developing a strategy for its healthcare sector, which is based on six key priorities; providing integrated and continuous healthcare services for all individuals, improving the quality of healthcare services, improving the financial efficiency of the sector, enhancing public health, e-health, and strengthening capabilities within the healthcare sector’s governance.