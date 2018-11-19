Dubai: A saleswoman and a vendor were accused of having sex outside marriage after the woman was rushed to hospital following a botched suicide bid.
The 24-year-old Indian woman was rushed to a hospital after she was discovered to have slit her wrist in a bid to kill herself in August as she reportedly learnt that her 26-year-old countryman lover’s mother was searching for a wife for her son.
The Indian couple met in 2017 and was involved in a love affair during which, according to records, they had unmarried sex several times in Sharjah and Dubai.
It is believed that once the Indian woman discovered that her boyfriend’s mother was looking for a wife for her son, she decided to cast away her own life.
As the 23-year-old woman was found bleeding from her left wrist beside a metro station, paramedic teams rushed her to the nearest hospital where medical intervention helped save her life.
When questioned by police, the woman alleged that she had attempted to commit suicide after she learnt that the vendor’s mother was looking for a wife for him.
Dubai Police apprehended the Indian couple who were referred to the Public Prosecution for further questioning.
When interrogated by prosecutors, the woman admitted that she had been involved in a love affair with the vendor for one year.
“We had sex a few times at my residence and in a hotel in Al Ghusais. He didn’t pay me money for sex. He had promised to marry me and gave me a golden necklace. When I heard that his mother was looking for a wife for him, I decided to make a dramatic scene to freak him out. So I used a razor to slit my wrist in an attempt to make him keep his promise to marry me. I was very sad and in deep sorrow when I attempted to commit suicide,” she claimed to prosecutors.
Prosecutors accused the Indian suspects of having consensual sex and the woman was solely charged with suicide attempt.
The Dubai Misdemeanours Court handed the suspect a one-month suspended imprisonment and ordered that the couple be deported.
The Indian defendants have challenged their punishment before the Appeal Court that is scheduled to convene later this month.