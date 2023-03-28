Sharjah: The screening committee for the 20th session of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Works has caught a few cases of false information and files submitted.
The irregularities were spotted by the committee checking the submitted documents through coordination with authorities that issue voluntary certificates to ensure their authenticity. The board of trustees of the award stressed the need to verify the validity of the documents and evidence submitted for participation in the award with accuracy and credibility.
The board condemned the cases of falsification, which it said “offends volunteer work, and has nothing to do with the qualities of loyal volunteers, and contradicts the nature of volunteer work based on sincerity, honesty and integrity”.
Permanent ban
It added that anyone proven to be involved in fraud will be permanently banned from participating in the award, in order to preserve the principle of integrity and transparency that governs the work of the award.
The organisers urged the participants to be accurate and credible in submitting the information and adhere to the set standards, and to verify the accuracy of the documents before submitting them in accordance with the terms and conditions, so that they can fully participate in the award.
Council meeting
Meanwhile, the council was briefed on the workflow of the award, the organisational aspects of the award, and future plans based on the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which focuses on encouraging all segments of society and voluntary institutions to participate in volunteer work to perpetuate the concept of a culture of volunteer work.
The meeting, held at the award’s headquarters located in the Al Mawafjah area, was headed by Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, and attended by Dr Jassim Mohammed Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Award; Musbah Belajid Al Ketbi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and members Sultan Muhammad Al Khayal, Hamid Al Abbar, Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Fatima Musa, and Iman Rashid.