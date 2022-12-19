Dubai: Dubai Police solved 99 per cent of the criminal cases assigned to its General Department of Forensics and Criminology - surpassing its own target of 95.5 per cent.
The figures were revealed during an annual inspection visit recently conducted by Major General Dr Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Leadership Affairs in Dubai Police, in the presence of Major General Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology; and Brigadier Ahmed Matar Al Muhairi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs; as well as several Dubai Police senior officers and employees.
During the inspection, Maj Gen Al Obaidli reviewed the best practices of the Department, including Trace Evidence Analysis, Voiceprint Analysis, Forensic Entomology, Underwater Criminal Investigation, Collecting of Human Remains, and Bloodstain Pattern Analysis.
Series of achievements
He was briefed on the Department’s latest achievements. At the local level, the Department listed 48 narcotic substances on the Federal Table of Narcotics in 2021. At the intentional level, it won International Safety Award 2020/2021 from the British Safety Council.
The Department had also organised a Forensics Forum at Expo 2020 Dubai for experts and specialists and published 14 scientific studies. Its laboratories and facilities, and services were accredited with 66 IS0 certificates in 2021 for adhering to international standards.
Maj Gen Al Obaidli was introduced to the ‘Ather’ Digital Platform, which aims to facilitate all the Department’s procedures to complete transactions quickly and ensure fast access to data by developing an integrated smart system.