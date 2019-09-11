The victim was locked up in an apartment used as an office in a building in Al Muraqabbat area. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Two people went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after they were accused of causing the death of a maid who was locked up in an apartment.

According to official records, the victim, whose age and nationality were not disclosed, was locked up in an apartment used as an office in a building in Al Muraqabbat area. The woman, who jumped from the third floor apartment, died.

A medical report said the deceased suffered from severe head injuries and internal bleeding that caused her death.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged a 64-year-old Syrian businessman and an Egyptian woman, 40, with illegally locking up the maid which prompted the victim to jump from the third floor.

The Syrian defendant denied the charge and told the judges that the maid had been working for his company where the incident happened, but had moved to work for another employer.

“I wasn’t at the office at the time of the incident,” said the defendant in the courtroom.

He claimed that he didn’t know if she had returned to work for them or that she was at the office.

“I didn’t order to lock her up inside the apartment. Around 10am that day, I received a call from one of the employees telling me the maid had committed suicide,” he added.

The Egyptian defendant denied the charge too.

During investigation, a company employee told prosecutors that the female defendant was the one who locked the door with the maid inside.