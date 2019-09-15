Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai

Dubai: A 25-year-old Emirati student went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance for running over a policeman who tried to arrest him for the vehicle’s robbery, the court heard on Sunday.

According to official records, Dubai Police were alerted about the vehicle robbery in December last.

The 28-year-old Emirati policeman who located the defendant at a hotel in Palm Jumeirah went to arrest him one morning.

“Our sources led us to the location of the defendant. He was in a vehicle in front of the hotel. But when I went to him and showed him my military ID, he moved the vehicle and ran over me,” said the policeman in records.

The defendant fled the crime scene leaving the officer with multiple injuries.

An ambulance subsequently transferred him to a hospital.

The defendant was arrested and was charged with using violence with a police officer by running over him.