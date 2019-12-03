Defendant kissed victim while she was undergoing eye test to obtain licence

Dubai: An employee at a Dubai optician’s wrote to a female customer apologising for kissing and sexually abusing her during an eye test, a Dubai court heard last week.

The 31-year-old Indian defendant sent the apology after allegedly kissing the 31-year-old Filipina on the cheek while she was undergoing an eye test for a driving licence in Al Muraqabbat in September this year.

“I’m sorry for abusing and trying to kiss my customer,” read the letter.

“The defendant was conducting the test and then started asking me personal questions,” said the victim. “He invited me to dinner and I kept refusing. He blocked my way when the test finished and held my left hand and tried to kiss me,” she added.

“I kept pushing him away but he kissed me. I was shocked and left the shop,” she said.

She told the driving institute employee what happened and he took her back to the optician’s to ask for an apology.

“The defendant made a written apology and stamped it using the shop’s stamp. The next day I went to the police station and filed a case,” the victim added.

Dubai Public Prosecution used the apology as evidence.

The Indian defendant was charged with sexually abusing the woman.