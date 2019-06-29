18.2kg of methamphetamine residue found in Nigerian man’s clothing at Dubai Airport

Dubai: A passenger caught with 18.2 kgs of drugs soaked into his clothes, has been sentenced to seven years in prison, a court heard on Thursday.

The Nigerian defendant was charged with possessing and smuggling methamphetamines through Dubai Airport.

According to official records, customs officials suspected the 39-year-old defendant after he began acting suspiciously after his arrival on April 6 this year. When the man’s luggage was searched he became tense, said a custom official.

“I found a white powder and suspected the clothes to be soaked in drugs,” said the officer.

Dubai Public Prosecution said the defendant’s coat tested positive for methamphetamines.

The defendant claimed that a friend gave him the clothes to deliver to someone in Dubai and that he didn’t know drugs were soaked into the fabric.