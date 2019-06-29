Dubai: A passenger caught with 18.2 kgs of drugs soaked into his clothes, has been sentenced to seven years in prison, a court heard on Thursday.
The Nigerian defendant was charged with possessing and smuggling methamphetamines through Dubai Airport.
According to official records, customs officials suspected the 39-year-old defendant after he began acting suspiciously after his arrival on April 6 this year. When the man’s luggage was searched he became tense, said a custom official.
“I found a white powder and suspected the clothes to be soaked in drugs,” said the officer.
Dubai Public Prosecution said the defendant’s coat tested positive for methamphetamines.
The defendant claimed that a friend gave him the clothes to deliver to someone in Dubai and that he didn’t know drugs were soaked into the fabric.
He was sentenced to seven years in jail followed by deportation, and fined Dh50,000.