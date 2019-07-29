Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A woman has gone on trial, accused of resisting arrest and assaulting police officers inside a police station.

The 22-year-old Russian visitor was arrested over a traffic case in April of this year, a Dubai court heard on Sunday.

A policewoman testified that she saw the defendant sitting on a chair, outside a detention centre, at Al Barsha Police Station. She acted aggressively towards the officer when she was asked to return to the detention centre.

“She ignored me and later insulted me and kicked me in stomach in the presence of my workmate who tried to control her,” testified the policewoman. “She also pulled our hair until a policeman came and moved her away.”

Two policemen rushed to help the victims but were themselves assaulted in the process.

“She pushed the policeman and insulted me,” added a policeman in court records.

A medical report confirmed that the two policewomen suffered minor bruising due to the assault.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the woman with assault and verbal abuse.