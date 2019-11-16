31 year old gets six months in jail followed by deportation

Dubai: A petrol station supervisor has been sentenced to six months in jail followed by deportation by the Dubai Court of First Instance for illegally obtaining Dh521,000 from the station’s income.

The 31-year-old Filipino defendant who was working in the petrol company for five years, was stealing small amounts of money from the accruals between March and September 2018 by forging documents and changing figures.

He was additionally fined Dh150,000 and ordered to pay back Dh464,000.

According to official records, another supervisor in the fuel station at Bur Dubai discovered the scam in August 2018, when the defendant finished his shift and handed over the day’s collections.

“We discovered Dh5,000 missing from the income. We checked the surveillance cameras and saw the defendant hiding some money in his shoes and leaving. He confessed to illegally taking the money and promised to return it,” said the Indian supervisor in records.

The petrol company staff launched an investigation and checked documents, following which they discovered that he was stealing money since March 2018.

The defendant was arrested and confessed to embezzling Dh5,000.

According to records, the accruals on one particular day was Dh128,801, but he had forged the figure and handed over only Dh88,801.

The defendant was charged with forgery and illegally obtaining money.

He had forged 24 money deposit documents in all, besides 30 reports of selling Salik recharge cards.

Over a period of six months, he had handled Dh3 million of accruals. Records didn’t mention if the money he had embezzled was recovered or not.