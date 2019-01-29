Speaking to Gulf News, Ebrahim Ahmad Behzad, Director of Intellectual Property Rights Protection at DED, said consumers are fully aware of the genuineness of products because of the huge price difference. “If a bag that is originally worth Dh5,000 is available for Dh500 in a store and it is also not displayed openly in the shop then it is obvious that it is not original,” said Behzad, giving an example of a simple way to identify a fake item.