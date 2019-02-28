Dubai: A mother was sentenced to five years in jail followed by deportation for attempting to suffocate her two children before attempting to commit suicide by cutting her wrist, a Dubai court heard on Thursday.
The 25-year-old Bangladeshi mother was reported to have made a premeditated attempt to suffocate her children, aged two and four, and then kill herself at the family’s house in April 2017.
When she appeared in court, the mother said she did not know why she attempted to kill her children and then herself.
Her husband, a 39-year-old Bangladeshi, was believed to have found his two baby boys motionless on their bed when he returned from office. He also found his wife unresponsive on the floor with her wrist slit.
Horrified by the scene of his motionless children and wife, the father called his brother for help and then the three victims were rushed to hospital.
Swift medical intervention helped save the lives of the mother and her two boys.
When the father and his brother asked the suspect what happened, the woman told them that she had suffocated her children with a pillow before she slit her wrist.
“Then I saw that shocking scene. My boys were pale and motionless on the bed. My wife had blood coming out of her wrist and she was on the floor. I phoned my brother quickly. He took my sons to hospital while my sister and I took my wife to the hospital,” he told police.
The uncle confirmed his brother’s statement and alleged that the four-year-old was moving very slowly while his younger brother was completely motionless. A police lieutenant testified that the woman claimed that she tried to suffocate her children with a pillow and when she saw them motionless, she cut her wrist in a bid to kill herself. The woman was fined Dh2,000 and sentenced to five years in jail followed by deportation.