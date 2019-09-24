According to official records, the 24-year-old Indian visitor arrived at the Dubai International Airport in July when a custom inspector found his luggage suspicious. “I suspected a box belong to the defendant. It was heavy for the contents it was supposed to be carrying. I waited until the passenger collected the box and then asked him to open it. We found 7.8 kilograms of marijuana wraps which was under the potato chips,” the inspector said in records. The defendant admitted during prosecution that he was carrying the drugs to deliver to a Dubai resident but he didn’t know his identity. However, in the courtroom, the defendant told the judge that the drugs were for his personal use.