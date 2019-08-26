Defendant found under the influence of drugs on being pulled over for routine check

Dubai: An Emirati man physically assaulted three police officers while under the influence of drugs, a Dubai court heard on Monday.

The 32-year-old defendant was pulled over by police while driving in Al Barsha in March of this year after it was discovered that his vehicle’s registration had expired.

“The defendant wasn’t in a normal condition and we found illegal drugs inside his car,” said one of the three police officers in court. “We asked him to get inside the police car but he refused. He started kicking and assaulting us so we asked for backup,” the policeman added.

The policeman said he was knocked to the ground by the defendant during the struggle to apply handcuffs.

Officers eventually brought the defendant under control and took him to the police station where medical tests found he was under the influence of an illegal pain killer.