The Gulf husband threw acid on his wife’s face after 17 years of marriage

A bottle of acid used in an attack. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Abu Dhabi: A man from the Gulf was sentenced to death for pouring acid on his wife’s face, ultimately killing her.

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation upheld a ruling issued by the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal to sentence the suspect to death after he killed his wife with acid for refusing to share the password of her mobile phone.

Court documents showed that the couple were married for 17 years and had six children together, according to the Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm. The children were between the ages of three and 16.

Investigations further revealed that the suspect had a history of drug abuse and had been imprisoned more than once.

After the victim filed for divorce, the suspect accused his wife of having an affair on social networking sites and according to court documents, decided to kill her for being unfaithful.

The eldest son, 16, said that his father entered the house with a black bag on the day of the incident, demanding the password for his wife’s mobile phone. When the victim refused, the suspect flew into a rage and retrieved the bottle of acid from the black bag.

The suspect threw the acid across his wife's face and body before driving away, leaving the victim to succumb to her injuries.