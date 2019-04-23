While one officer was hit with a bottle, the second was injured in the eye

Dubai: A man went on trial after he was accused of breaking a bottle on a policeman’s head while he was drunk, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

The 23-year-old Saudi defendant denied the charge when he made a plea on Sunday claiming that he was too drunk and couldn’t remember what happened on August 26 last year.

According to official records, the defendant assaulted two policemen and insulted them when they were trying to arrest him after they received a call about a man causing a problem in Al Barsha Heights.

The 31-year-old policeman testified: “We were on duty when we got the call. When we arrived at the scene, we saw the accused running. He was being chased by security guards from the hotel. I tried to stop the suspect from running away, when I was hit by a solid object on my head. I discovered later that it was a bottle.”

Another officer helped him restrain the drunken man who started insulting them. The handcuffed man also caused an eye injury to the second officer before he was taken in the police patrol car.

The officers were treated for their injuries at Rashid Hospital.