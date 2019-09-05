Dubai: A man has gone on trial accused of physically assaulting two policemen after neighbours complained about loud music coming from his flat, a Dubai court heard on Thursday.

In June of this year Dubai Police received complaints from the neighbours of a 41-year-old British sales manager, who had been playing loud music in his flat in Business Bay.

A policeman said that a woman living in the apartment above the defendant had said the man had been annoying her for more than six months with his loud and incessant music.

“I went with the security guard to his apartment and I could hear loud music,” said the policeman. “He came out and wasn’t wearing a shirt. I asked him to put some clothes, bring his ID and come with us to the tower’s reception. I smelled alcohol from him and he looked nervous,” the policeman added.

The defendant then fought with a second police officer and ripped his shirt. The first officer tried to stop the fight but both fell to the ground and the latter’s leg was injured.

“You could tell that he was going to do something as he looked nervous,” said the second officer. “I told him that what he was doing wasn’t right, then he scratched my neck. We controlled him and tied his hands and managed to put him in the police patrol,” added the second policeman.

The man was taken to Bur Dubai Police Station and charged with assaulting police officers, damaging property [the officer’s clothes], disturbing his neighbours and illegally consuming alcohol.