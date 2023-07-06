Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi has referred a pharmacy to the public prosecution for substituting prescribed medications with non-prescribed ones for its customers.
The decision was taken by the disciplinary committee at the department-the regulative body of the healthcare sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi- following a series of inspection visits that uncovered the pharmacy’s suspicious practices, which are considered a serious violation of pharmaceutical regulations that can have significant implications for patient health and safety.
The pharmacy has been accused of involvement in suspicious practices aimed at misappropriating people’s money by profiting from the value of financial claims covered by insurance companies.
The referral to the Public Prosecution indicates that legal proceedings will be initiated to address this offence and ensure appropriate consequences for those responsible.