Dubai: A British man has gone on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance for annoying passers by and causing chaos on a Dubai street, besides resisting arrest, insulting and threatening a policeman who tried to take him to police station.

The 42-year-old defendant was arrested with a woman from Vietnam after they were both spotted by police patrol after midnight.

In March 2019, a 31-year-old Emirati police officer said he was patrolling Bank Street in Bur Dubai when he saw the couple limping and causing commotion on the street.

“I asked them to take a taxi and leave but they refused. They kept yelling and the defendant pointed a finger to me and threatened me with his nationality,” said the policeman in records.

Resisting arrest

The British man resisted arrest and assaulted the policemen while the 29-year-old Vietnamese woman used her bag to attack the policeman.

Police record show that the Brit told the officers: “You don’t know who I’m. One phone call and you will see what will happen. All the policemen in my pocket.”

The woman blocked the patrol when a second patrol came and took her and the Briton to the Bur Dubai police station.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the couple confessed they were under the influence and could not remember what happened.

Both were charged with physically assaulting two policemen and illegally consuming alcohol. The British defendant was additionally charged with issuing threats to the policemen.