Dubai: A man has been accused of forcing a 15-year-old girl to carry out sexual activities at a Dubai massage centre and raping her after offering her a soda mixed with alcohol.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Monday that the Bangladeshi girl testified that her aunt brought her to the UAE last year, before forcing her to work in a massage centre. When she refused to “please customers” after a massage session, her aunt kept her in the house promising to send her back to her country.

“I met the defendant who told my aunt that he fell in love with me. I refused to have an affair with him. He took me to a nightclub and offered me a soda. I didn’t know the drink was mixed with alcohol and I start losing my balance. I don’t remember what happened after that but I woke up in the man’s bedroom,” the victim said in records.

She said she later discovered that the 36-year-old Bangladeshi defendant had sex with her. Her aunt told her the defendant would pay for her studies if she had sex with him.

After one month, her aunt was caught by the police for prostitution work after which the victim was left in the care of the defendant.

“The defendant forced me to work at massage centres and was collecting the money himself. He threatened to keep me without food and water if I refused to comly with his orders and once he even beat me with a belt,” the girl claimed.

In August 2019, the defendant took her to a massage centre where she met a countrywoman and showed her signs of violence on her body.

“She felt sorry for what had happened to me and helped me reach a police station by calling a taxi.”

A 28-year-old Emirati policeman said the victim reported the incident at Al Qusais police station.

Dubai Police arrested the defendant at Al Nahda and he admitted to having an illegal affair with the victim and bringing women from Bangaldesh to work in massage centres.

Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with human trafficking and raping the victim. It has asked the court to award death penalty to the defendant.